Monday, October 5, the prefect of Paris, Didier Lallement, announced the closure of bars in Paris and the inner suburbs the next day, for a minimum period of fifteen days. A measure welcomed with concern by the managers, worried that the closure will be prolonged and that a new economic disaster is looming. The same fear expressed by the suppliers of these establishments. Many orders will not take place.

“We don’t know what the outcome will be. We have customers who ordered before the restrictions, but we don’t know if they will be open and if we can deliver them”, explains Julien Sebal, delivery driver. The man explains, however, benefiting from partial unemployment. “We alternate, the tours are grouped together because there are not many customers. And it will last”, he believes. His company has already lost 55% of its turnover.

