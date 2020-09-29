Impossible to have a last drink after 10 p.m. from Monday September 28 in the evening and for 15 days in many French towns. Those in the metropolis of Bordeaux, in Gironde, will be closed, for example. A measure variously appreciated among the youth of the Gironde capital. “This is important for the health situation, but unfortunately it puts our youth on hold.“, laments a young woman.

“After if that can prevent us from being reconfigured“, conversely assures another. Until now, the closure was set at 2 am. A boss of several bars questioned by France 2 ensures that he enforces sanitary measures. This limit of 22 hours, he doesn’t understand her. “Closing at 10 p.m. means that we stop serving at 9:30 p.m. Suddenly, it’s 70% shortfall in turnover“, deplores Matthieu Gervereau, founding manager of”Vintage group“.

