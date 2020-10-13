It’s a whole industry that faces real concerns. Since the announcement of the closure of bars due to the coronavirus epidemic in France, managers must adapt their operations. They no longer order for a month but for a week. Demand is necessarily lower and this has serious consequences for the economy of beverage producers.

On the side of Lille (North), some producers see their turnover fall by up to 65%. This is the case for Maxime Wolf, founder of Cidre Mauret, who for the moment refuses to dismiss and says he is ready to leave his premises or even “sell the car“if necessary to save his company. Director of General Sodiboissons, Laurent Pecqueur claims,”elimination of charges and overall payment of rents“so that distributors can hold out.