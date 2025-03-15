It is Tuesday, the first day of opening of Santa María del Chicu, the new business that the excommunicated nuns have decided to start in Arriondas (Asturias). The first “closing restaurant” of the world, as they have baptized, in their efforts to show themselves as entrepreneurs and … Creative The previous day had been the presentation to the press, but ABC was not welcome. “They tell me that it is not appropriate that you go and that they have reserved the right of admission, I am very sorry, they would not feel comfortable,” replied his press manager after much insisting.

However, despite the refusal, we could not miss the opportunity to speak directly with the protagonists of the first schism of the 21st century now that They relieved their hillings as a restaurant cooks. All previous attempts, by phone, email, social networks or directly in Belorado, had been unsuccessful. Now, the occasion was shot from the old and little creative trick of reserving the table with another name.

“Closing restaurant” is an oxymoron. In fact, it has been one of the issues that have had to explain the most since their initiative was known. Combining a public establishment with the withdrawal they were committed when they professed as Clariesas seems like a complex mission. Especially when, with its break with Rome and its refusal to accept any reform after the Second Vatican Council, they claim to be governed by the Code of Canon Law of 1917that established for the contemplatives the so -called “papal closure”a stricter degree of enlustration that prohibits religious from any work outside the monastery.

They explained that, just as when they attend a lodge they do not abandon the closing area, in this case, their work would be reduced to work in the kitchen and the treatment with the clients would be in the hands of the contracted and voluntary staff that the Chamber would attend. But the truth is that, with the sideways put in two countrymen who hurry their cups of wine acoded in the bar, I barely get the look of the swing door that divides the restaurant of the kitchen. Every moment the waiters push the gate in search of the dishes, each sway, He gives us an instant of ephemeral rupture of that closure that Belorado’s excrete have self -imposed. A brief loophole in which we perceive, alternately, to Sor Sión, Sor Myryam or Sor Alma, while they strive, between stoves and pots, to serve the commands in time.

For the rest, the menu offered by excrete is a battle meal, a “Yantar Recio”, as I heard define it at the table next door, adjusted to the place (a small and rustic dining room of ten tables) and at the price: 15 euros on working days and 18 on weekends. On the day of their premiere they have opted for two first to choose (pasta to boloñesa or bold with rice), two seconds (pork chops or chicken thighs) and dessert. To drink, “Water, wine and homemade.” All in two shifts, at 13 already 15 hours. It is not surprising to find at the tables the phosphorescent shirt uniform and work pants of electric installers, the gang attracted to the generous rations or the marriages of retirees that come to “meet the nuns of TV.”

“We are stopped”

It is the first day and the restaurant is in full performance with about twenty diners in each shift. “Do you have a reservation?” Ask the person in charge. “I’m sorry, we are stopped, take the card and call before,” he explains to those who insist. The nerves of the starter are perceived in the room. “I have explained that you have to always have a plan B, as now that the chicken is over and we have changed it for Codillo, they are still very lost with the amounts because they are not accustomed to this,” justifies the makeshift head of the room, linked to the family that the hotel has rented, and that it does have experience in hospitality.

The gastronomic experience is consistent with what was promised. A “strong” of generous amounts, traditional flavors and a quality product in relation to the price. The wine is a fight and, in some cases, cooking fails, such as excessively past rice or the Gomoso of the scalopines To the Cabrales, perhaps the result of the precipitation with which they have had to replace the option again in the second, to run out of elbow. Although The unforgivable errorat least in the beginning, it is that desserts, such as Frixuelos-, are offered with chocolate and cream of industrial invoice, when fame, before the schism, came by their masterful management of cocoa in truffles, rocks and chocolates. “They have not given them time to ride the workshop, but in the future we do want to offer it,” the room chief justifies smiling.

The good intention and the desire to please, but the food will not make the restaurant a pilgrimage place. Perhaps his media fame contributes, which, judging by the comments, was the main reason that had taken us to most diners. In addition, with that average ticket, the 1,600 euros per month for rent and expenses in products, supplies and salaries, Nor does it seem the initiative that will take them out of poverty that profess the coarse or the ruin in which they say they are mired since their accounts were intervened by the Pontifical Commissioner, although, as we have told from ABC, their economic bankruptcy is very previous. There are doubts about whether the work of the restaurant and the care of the dog’s hatchery that have bought a few kilometers -the initial objective that has taken them to Asturias -will leave them a lot of room for their contemplative and community life.

Sor sion with the author of the report



ABC





The second turn ends and the dining room is empty. We pay the account. The ex -religious have fulfilled their promise and, far from emulating the crashed chefs who come to meet the diner, have respected the fragile closure of the kitchen. The last option to approach them is Buy some of the operator’s products of Belorado that they offer in the store that they have set up at the reception of the old hotel, converted in updated lathe.

It is sion who goes out to attend it. Explain without hurry the process of making chocolate sticks. “They are stuffed with confined orange that we bring from Girona,” he says. “We still do not do them here because we have to install the machine machines.” “Can I take a picture of you?” I ask. «And a selfie, if you want, ”he answers. I understand that before the farewell the time has come for confession. “I am a journalist, I have written a lot of you, and as you did not want me to come …”, I revealed. «Ah, I know who you are! Navarro, of course! What a joy to see you! ”He replies smiling. I perceive that it is sincere.

The identity already revealed, the time for conversation comes, and also the reproaches. For its part, the articles published in which there are data, he says, that are not real. For mine, not having been treated in almost a year. And from there to ask about the real reasons for their decisions already conjecture about the future of religious life in a long conversation of about two hours and the promise of a reunion to continue deepening. But all that is already the subject of another chronicle.

In any case, there will always be the option to return to the restaurant and wait for that moment in which the kitchen opens. This is how Santa María del Chicu worksalthough with each beating the kitchen door I continue to ask myself if the fragile closure is broken only for them or also for me.