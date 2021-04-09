The operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection will discuss the issue of the termination of flights with Turkey. Writes about this RBC.

According to sources, on Friday, April 9, the headquarters, together with representatives of the Federal Air Transport Agency, the Ministry of Transport and Rospotrebnadzor, will resolve the issue of a possible suspension of flights to Turkey due to the worsening epidemiological situation there.

It is reported that the government plans to introduce new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Russia – the import of new strains of COVID-19 from Turkey.

According to preliminary data, a popular destination among Russians may be closed for the entry of tourists for a month or a mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving from Turkey to their homeland may be introduced.

Earlier in April, experts announced a possible ban on travel to Turkey from Russia. Experts note that the decision can be made on April 9, and the government has several options for action.