The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued a decision to administratively close the “Restaurant and Watery Pocket Chicken” facility in the Al Dhafra region, which holds the commercial license No. (CN-2820672), due to its violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislations issued thereunder, as well as for its seriousness. On public health.

The authority stated that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of selling and preparing non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, in addition to storing and preparing it with the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food without separating it.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as its reasons exist, as the facility can be allowed to resume the activity after correcting its conditions and meeting all the requirements necessary for practicing the activity, and the facility must replace equipment and completely clean and sterilize the facility before reopening it to the public.

The authority indicated that the closure and the detection of observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to confirm the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors of the authority to ensure that Complying with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to contact it and report any violations that are detected in any food establishment or when doubts about the contents of the food item by calling the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .





