Not as important as a mask, antigen, or aerosol, but the word ‘connectivity’ would also feature prominently in a hypothetical glossary of the Covid-19 pandemic. Around March 10, 2020, Spanish society discovered, in just a handful of days, the importance of telecommunications networks, which, to a large extent, allowed the country to continue operating, from schools to Ibex companies 35. Reality confirmed what was said in expert circles: the deployment of the network in Spain stands out in Europe. But that deployment has to continue, also taking into account social considerations.

‘A country to connect’ was the title of the third session of the cycle ‘A country to’, organized by El País in collaboration with Telefónica to analyze the great pending challenges facing Spanish society on the horizon of the end of the pandemic. So far, connectivity is one of the subjects in the Spain passes with ease. But the challenges that come are different, and there are pillars, such as digital literacy and rural deployment, that should be better established.

Not just 5G

The great pending task is the deployment of the 5G network, the true spinal cord of digitization. The arrival of the fifth generation of wireless communications will allow enormous advances in areas such as mobility, urban service management or health, but Joaquín Mata, Director of Operations, Network and Information Technologies at Telefónica, warned during his intervention of the risk to mythologize 5G: “The deployment of 5G is going to generate a huge disruption,” he explained, “but it will not replace the networks we have, but rather complement them. Each network builds on the previous one, and the infrastructures we have are at the forefront of Europe and even the world. Now we have to take advantage of them to maintain that position ”.

Together with Mata, Roberto Sánchez, Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, and Elena Álvarez, General Director of Telecommunications and Digital Transformation of the Junta de Castilla y León also participated in the session. The three highlighted the importance of closing two gaps related to connectivity: that of digital literacy – it would be useless to have an excellent digital network if citizens do not know how to make the most of their possibilities – and the rural gap. “We have to close these gaps to have a more competitive economy,” said Sánchez.

Castilla y León, with the largest territory in Spain, the lowest population density and an aging population, is a good case of analysis of the pending challenges. Now that the pandemic has opened the debate on returning to small populations, with more space to live and work, Álvarez assured that “the decision to return to a rural area does not depend only on connectivity, but certainly without connectivity returns. Being in a place without coverage is no longer considered idyllic. ” There is still a long way to go, “but reaching one hundred megabytes for 100% of the population in 2025, as proposed by the Spain 2025 plan, is perfectly possible.”

According to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, at the end of 2019 84% of the Spanish territory enjoyed networks of one hundred or more megabytes per second. “The good data that we have has been obtained thanks to the investment of private operators; now the public administrations have to put all our effort to encourage them to improve the infrastructures of small rural areas, ”said Álvarez.

But efforts are not only focused on increasing the connectivity of each home, but also on improving public services through digitization. Since 2017, the Board has been developing the ‘Smart Rural Territories’ program, in collaboration with the nine county councils of the community. The initiative is based on sensorization for the best provision of public services, from road management to garbage collection, “bringing the paradigm of ‘smart cities’ to rural environments.”

European recovery funds, as Sánchez highlighted, are a huge opportunity for this type of project. If fully exploited, the futuristic vision of a hyper-connected society, with smarter machines that interact more closely with human beings, will go beyond cities. But if that task were focused exclusively on a technical basis, the deployment of 5G “could be a failed revolution,” Mata said: “We are facing a country project, in which companies and administrations must collaborate, with investments and public aid that are transcendent for citizens ”, he assured.

