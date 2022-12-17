The biggest soccer party comes to an end! Less and less until the end of the World Cup Qatar 2022, an important sporting event that brings together various countries of the world to compete for the cup. However, this popular tournament is not only based on matches, since both the players and the fans of each team will also be able to enjoy a magnificent closing ceremony prior to the decisive match between Argentina and France.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will meet for the first time in a World Cup final. Photo: AFP

When is the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The last day of the biggest soccer tournament will be next Sunday, December 18. The closing ceremony, with a live show included, will take place before the match between the teams of Argentina and France.

Closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup: schedule by country

If you are outside of Peru, below we leave you the complete list of schedules for different countries so that you can enjoy all the details of the closing event of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mexico – 8.00 a.m.

Peru – 9.00 am

Colombia – 9.00 a.m.

Ecuador – 9.00 am

Bolivia – 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela – 10.00 a.m.

United States – 10.00 am

Argentina – 11:00 a.m.

Chile – 11.00 am

Uruguay – 11:00 a.m.

Brazil – 11.00 am

Spain – 3.00 pm

These were the 4 teams that met in the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: composition Jazmin Ceras/GLR

Where to see the closing of the 2022 World Cup LIVE FOR FREE?

If you want to tune in to the complete ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022you can access any of the following signals, which will be in charge of transmitting the event live to different countries.

DirecTV Sports

Latina TV (Channel 2)

TyC Sports

Public TV

SKY Sports

TV Azteca 7

TVE The 1

Televisa

Fox Sports

Telemundo

FIFA confirmed Ozuna as an artist for the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: Billboard

Which artists will perform at the closing ceremony of Qatar 2022?

Although initially only the presence of David Adeleke, a Nigerian singer better known in the media as Davido, was confirmed, it was recently announced that Ozuna is also joining the show, so he will be together with the composer at the ceremony. However, they have reported that the expected event will have one more artist as a surprise guest.

Where will the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup take place?

The closing ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at the Lusail stadium, the same place where the impressive match between Argentina and Brazil will be played. The sports venue, located 15 kilometers from Doha, will be able to accommodate around 80,000 spectators.