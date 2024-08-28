Home policy

CDU politicians are calling for border closures in Germany following the attack in Solingen. Can this be implemented? IPPEN.MEDIA asked the police union.

Berlin – Things are heated in political Berlin: After the terrible and bloody terrorist attack in Solingen (North Rhine-Westphalia) in which three people were treacherously killed and eight people were injured, some seriously, the traffic light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP and the opposition are debating the consequences.

Solingen attack and migration: Jens Spahn calls for border closures

“Enough is enough!” wrote CDU chairman Friedrich Merz in his “MerzMail” to his supporters from the Union’s entourage. The 68-year-old Sauerlander called for a general ban on accepting people from Syria and Afghanistan because the prime suspect in the Solingen attack is a Syrian refugee.

Former Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), a close confidant of Merz, even wants to close the German borders in response. Regardless of the legal framework: Would the German police authorities even be able to cope with this in terms of personnel? IPPEN.MEDIA asked the Police Union (GdP) and received a clear answer.

Border controls in Germany due to migration: Federal police are at their limit

“Because of the Olympics and the European Football Championship, we are well in the red zone. We have been working with holiday bans. Of course, this has to be made up for. Our colleagues need room to breathe. We have no infrastructure at the borders. No control booths,” said Andreas Roßkopf, the GdP chairman for the Federal Police when asked. Roßkopf explained: “We would have to set up modules, speed funnels and lighting. The Federal Police do not have all of this to the extent that we need to expand border controls like we have in the south and east of the country.”

According to the union representative, the Union’s demand would mean the “increase in strong police riot forces”, although with the 1,500 colleagues already assigned to the current temporary border controls, this is already a “permanent situation”, he says. But that’s not all: some of the colleagues are on duty for eight days in a row. And: “Now the Bundesliga is starting again,” he says. This will increase the need for personnel enormously. In response to the repeated question about permanent border controls while the German borders are closed, Roßkopf stated emphatically: “We definitely cannot afford that.”

Founding: 16 March 1951 as Federal Border Guard Renaming: since 1 July 2005 Federal Police Staff: 54,700 (as of December 31, 2023) Budget volume (2023): 4.14 billion euros Supervisory authority: Federal Ministry of the Interior and Home Affairs

Illegal migration in Germany: border controls along 2400 kilometers of border

To put it in context: Due to illegal migration, the traffic light coalition government has decided to set up up to 30 temporary checkpoints along the borders with Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland over a distance of 2,400 kilometers. Roßkopf sharply criticizes the policy because of the conditions under which the federal police officers have to carry out their duties on site. The state of the technical equipment is “unsatisfactory” and “modern border police” are needed now at the latest. He sees an “overwork” among his colleagues.

Roßkopf to IPPEN.MEDIA: “We demand that the Federal Police can carry out modern and flexible border controls. For this, fast and modern search vehicles equipped with PCs must be purchased across the board.” This has not been the case so far. What’s more: Roßkopf is also demanding more drones for efficient, comprehensive control of entire border areas with less personnel, as well as license plate recognition devices for comparison. At the moment, some of his colleagues are working at the “checkpoints from a VW bus.” When it comes to migration, CDU leader Merz, for example, is in favor of turning away asylum seekers at the border in the future. What would really be feasible and controllable?

CDU demand for border closures: sharp criticism from the Federal Police

Roßkopf is clear about the political mind games: “Our colleagues on site have to pay the price and do it in 24/7 services, whatever the weather. Our colleagues’ motivation is declining. They feel neglected.” According to its own information, the Federal Police currently has 54,700 employees, and as the Federal Ministry of the Interior writes on its website, around 45,000 of them are police officers. The last time the personnel capacities were expanded was in spring 2022 by the traffic light coalition and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), who has come under heavy criticism because of Solingen, with the budget for 1,000 additional positions. (pm)