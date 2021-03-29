Berlin (dpa)

Facebook, which owns the Instagram platform, has closed accounts on the platform whose owners have posted insults to Welsh player Rabi Matondo, the German soccer player Schalke 04.

A Facebook spokeswoman said: “We do not tolerate any insults on Instagram, and we have closed the accounts that sent these messages to Rabi Matondo.”

The spokeswoman added that, in addition to that, there is also a possibility for public figures that allow them not to receive direct messages from people who are not their followers.

Yesterday, Matondo accused “Instagram” of doing nothing at all regarding the statements on the platform, and the “20-year-old” player shared on “Twitter” a picture with insults directed at him and his link on “Instagram”.

“My account would have been closed if I had published several clips of my matches,” wrote the striker, loaned in the winter from Schalke to Stoke City, in English.

Schalke expressed his support for the player and wrote on his website: There is no place for hatred and discrimination in social media, nor in football, nor in our society.