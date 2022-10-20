Closing a business is difficult, but accepting it becomes an almost impossible task when the company is doing well and you have to lock it for completely unrelated reasons. This is what happened to Bazar Kirpa, in the old town of Malaga. Rakesh Narwani, son of Bhagwani and Manju (Tara) Narwani, a married couple from India who opened their own establishment more than four decades ago, tells in his short film The bazaar of my parents the story of his family through the news of the increase to 2,500 euros in the rent of the premises. The documentary premieres in Madrid on Friday, October 21 within the framework of the Madrid Film Festival. “Other festivals have been able to take or not my Projectsbut they always count on me and bet on new voices and new filmmakers”, he assures.

Although Narwani was born in Spain, he is socially perceived as a migrant, which has marked his entire existence. He claims to have had a good childhood in which he “played a lot of football” and was chosen “from the first”, but he also remembers the joke that his schoolmates invented, Plague. “Where Rakesh was, there was the plague and they had to go somewhere else,” he recalls. “I was going to talk to anyone and they all left. I didn’t understand why.” Although he has kept this in a little box in the recesses of his memory, now he has had to bring it up by force, since his niece has been forced to change schools due to the bullying she suffered. Although it has been 32 years since Plaguewe continue a bit the same, right? ”, Reflects the director.

If he closes his eyes and goes back in time, he sees himself playing video games on Thursdays within the four walls of the store, but he also sees the tea or prayer breaks he took with his family. In the end he is as Indian as he is Spanish and, although it costs him, both cultures live in him. Thanks to the short film, which will soon be a longer fiction film, he has been able to understand a little better who he is and where he comes from. He has just returned from a month-long trip and this time he has visited Dewas, where his mother was born, and Ahmedabad, the city of origin of his father, both in central India and which he still did not know: “I have been to many weddings throughout my life, but I had never been there because we have no family.”

My mother shined where they let her shine Rakesh Narwani

Through his documentary and at 41 years old, Narwani has been able to get to know the Sindhi people, from which he comes, and the family secrets a little better. In India, when a woman marries, she loses her name to acquire a new one. This is chosen through a guru, by reading her birth chart. “My mother did change it. She always wanted to sing in Bollywood movies, it was her dream. She before her from her marriage was called Tara, which means star. I wanted to do divine justice and see her sing in the documentary; but I realized that she really only had to look for what she did do. Little by little I found out that she saved the bazaar. She would buy the products we sold and take care of all the accounts. She shone where she was left off, ”says the director.

Manju and Rakesh Narwani at the family-owned Kirpa Bazaar in the 1980s before it closed in 2018. Still from the documentary ‘The bazaar of my parents’

The closure, although a family tragedy, has led to a rapprochement between them. Thanks to the news, Narwani was able to communicate to his parents that he did not want to continue with the company, although “according to Indian tradition, the eldest son is obliged to take care of the business and his parents in the event of any serious problem.” He had a hard time accepting that the Kirpa was not his future. At first, knowing the expectations he had behind him, when he finished high school he left his studies and went to work, and not only in the family business: “I spent time in a jewelry store in Torremolinos, although I didn’t had no relation to gold. I went from one job to another and discovered that I found it very boring”.

In the end, he decided to study Audiovisual Communication, but since he did not get the cut-off mark, he chose Economic Sciences as a second option, since it was “what was expected” of him. Engrave The bazaar of my parents It has been a way of accepting his decision, and, in turn, a letter of apology to his parents, who had assumed that he would take over the store. “She was someone else’s backpack, it was something that didn’t correspond to me, but with everything and with that, I imposed it on myself,” she acknowledges.

Being a migrant is complicated, especially if one belongs to a completely different culture than that of the host country. This is the case of Spain and India. In American series, such as I never, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, or in Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, wedding season, the viewer sees how there is family pressure to marry within the same race and have a career in medicine, law or economics. “In the end it is a mixture of traditionalism with the fact of having migrated, especially in the case of the Sindhis, who have lost their land and only have their customs left,” explains Narwani. In his case, he has been lucky and “there has not been that pressure”, but he is aware that it exists because he has seen it in other families.

I love talking about transformative cinema. Whoever sees the documentary will know a little more about my origins Rahesk Narwani

The director of the short has an inspiration board with series as well known as Master of None (Netflix) to some less popular ones like a family recipe (2018), a Japanese fiction that shows how Masato, a young ramen chef, leaves his hometown to embark on a culinary journey to Singapore and learn more about his roots. Through the audiovisual, he hopes to create a “healing” product and not only for the eyes of others, but for the migrants themselves, who are rarely represented in Spanish entertainment. “I love talking about transformative cinema. Whoever sees the documentary will know a little more about my origins. I’m interested in this type of entertainment”, says the director.

For now, The bazaar of my parents It allows the viewer to get a little closer to the legacy of Rakesh Narwani from their own perspective, something that is often taken from migrants, according to anthropologist Shalini Arias and with which the director himself agrees. His people are an ethnic group of Indo-Aryan origin, natives of Sindh, a province of present-day Pakistan who, after the partition of India in 1947, had to go into exile and seek refuge. “If my niece could know only one thing about our legacy, I would like it to be the ability we have to move forward, to be practical and not look back,” says the director.

