The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, in cooperation with the competent authorities, closed a hookah smoking cafe for not applying social distancing between its customers, for violating precautionary and preventive measures, and for not adhering to the conditions previously approved and circulated, which are considered one of the most important preventive measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The municipality explained that, since the reopening of places designated for smoking in cafes, and permission for smoking hookah, the municipality has been keen to intensify its inspection campaigns and visits to cafes to ensure the highest percentage of compliance with the preventive and precautionary measures issued by the official authorities, as the municipality has obligated establishments that provide services to all members of society. In the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, adherence to precautionary measures when opening places designated for smoking and offering hookah in commercial centers and markets, and the most important of which is requiring workers to wash hands before and after providing service, and to measure the temperature of employees, workers and visitors before entering the facility area, and not allowing those who show symptoms of temperature higher than 37.5 Entering the site, in addition to continuous sterilization and cleaning procedures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

