The Health Control Department in the Fujairah Municipality closed 54 food and health facilities during the year 2023, due to their failure to comply with the health safety conditions stipulated by the municipality.

The department confirmed that the measures taken were a result of the effective inspection campaigns that were implemented, as the department’s oversight teams issued 794 violations related to non-compliance with the cleanliness of the equipment and place, the presence of expired food supplies that are not fit for human consumption, and failure to renew health cards for workers, in addition to other violations that necessitated Take immediate action.

The department stated that the health oversight team carried out inspection tours at a rate of 2,019 rounds per month aimed at preserving the general civilized appearance of the emirate, and ensuring the extent to which food and health facilities comply with the laws.

He pointed out that the intensive campaigns on health and food facilities also included providing advice and guidance to workers and directing them to the best practices in those facilities, pointing out that the teams will continue their intensive efforts on food and health facilities on an ongoing basis.

He stressed that there will be no tolerance for any health or food violation that is monitored or reported by the consumer public in the emirate and its areas, stressing that consumer health and safety is a priority for the municipality.

He pointed out that the municipality contributed to preserving the public health of the residents of the emirate and its areas, by combating disease-carrying pests, such as mosquitoes, flies, and rodents, and reducing their breeding opportunities, in accordance with international best practices, especially in public places and facilities, horse stables, and waste dumps. Markets, treatment plants, gardens, public parks, citizens’ homes, ports, and others through mist spraying rounds.

The Fujairah Municipality is combating mosquitoes by installing smart traps powered by solar energy in the emirate’s ports, industrial and mountainous areas, and the city centre, within the framework of concern for public health and community safety, especially in the field of combating insect pests that may harm humans and threaten their health and safety.

