Years go by but it seems that the gaming industry continues to have problems with the preservation of video games over time, given that even in this case some titles will probably be destined to disappear definitively, having remained outside of backwards compatibility and without updated versions for subsequent consoles. It is a question that seems specific to the video game medium, given that with regard to other means of communication it is decidedly easier to find archives and copies preserved in various ways to allow constant use. In fact, even this is no longer entirely true, given that digital distribution, paradoxically, can also cause “artificial” black holes that prevent the recovery of certain titles, if these are not managed optimally in terms of distribution and preservation of related rights. However, the problem seems much more evident with regard to video games. Some time ago a very similar situation emerged with the closure of the Nintendo eShops and also with the intention expressed by Sony to close the PS3 and PSP stores. The case of the Xbox 360 store is partially mitigated by the good work done by Microsoft on the backwards compatibility, which in fact greatly reduced the amount of games potentially lost with this eventuality. The list of over 220 Xbox 360 titles that could be completely lost also includes numerous games that have however been re-released in the Xbox One version, therefore it is not entirely correct to argue that the problem concerns this quantity of games, being much more restricted, but it remains still a problem. The question causes discussion above all because, technically, digital support should favor the preservation of video games, and not the other way around. See also Skyrim becomes Vampire the Masquerade: Redemption with a complex video mod

A paradoxical problem in the digital age The problem of the Xbox 360 store closing is partially mitigated by the excellent backwards compatibility of Xbox There digitization it could allow a potentially infinite storage of the software, as well as very advanced “democratic” forms of distribution, but it seems to always remain strongly limited by the old mechanics of the gaming market. In some cases, as with Nintendo, old software is rightly seen as a precious resource and is (less rightly) used as a product to be resold further at a high price, through standard sales or the distribution of subscriptions. In other cases, outdated titles are simply forgotten, because maybe it’s no longer worthwhile to control their distribution or renew their rights, but in many cases the games end up in a sort of limbo from which they can’t get out, because the publishers don’t they allow free distribution and there is no centralized system of preservation of the works of the past. An interesting perspective could be the establishment of a archive unitary and centralized for the maintenance of the software over time, through a constant and systematic initiative such as that adopted by national libraries for written texts. In this way, a sort of body that goes beyond the standard norms of the market could guarantee at least constant management of the games and, perhaps, interface with the rights holders to study various types of distribution over time, once these titles have exhausted its life cycle on the standard market. Yet another solution could simply be to impose abandonware status for all games that have reached a considerable age and perhaps find a way to store and distribute them in an “ethical” way. See also Star Wars: Original Lando Calrissian actor hints a major announcement is on the way It is a problem that mainly concerns consoles and which could gradually find a solution through the extended backwards compatibility of the platforms of the future, but which at the moment is quite real and felt, as demonstrated by the explosion of passion for the retro gaming and also the consequent impressive increase in prices associated with this passion.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of Multiplayer.it’s editorial line.



#Closes #Xbox #store #gaming #industry #problems #preservation #games