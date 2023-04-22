As you will recall, the news of the Revenue Agency bar that did not issue receipts had caused much discussion. A case raised by a report of Striscia la Notizia which had led to a heavy assault on the correspondent Jimmy Ghione and his cameraman, complete with death threats from the bartender: “I’ll take the knife and I’ll kill you”.

A month later comes the turning point. The bar in question, inside the Agency’s Rome office, has closed, as revealed by a new report on Antonio Ricci’s satirical news. Striscia’s cameras show the closed bar, with the lights off, the empty fridge and the bartender intent on filling the boxes. An eviction also confirmed by the testimonies of some employees.

The correspondent then asks a security guard how it was possible that no one at the Agency knew of this shortcoming: “All the employees went there… it is with them that I take it most: here, from the simple usher to the manager, they are all Police Tax”. A rather bizarre case, given that the bar is located right inside the offices responsible for checking the payment of taxes by all citizens. A bad habit carried on for years and which would now come to an end.