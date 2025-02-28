Closer to the first dog cruise: with space for 250 dogs, butler and six travel nights

Leaving the dog on land is the most common decision when you want to travel in cruise. Very few companies allow the animal to rise on board and establish strict standards, such as staying most of the cabin. Another exception is guide dogs, who attend blind or visual disabilities. They are allowed to travel the halls of the ship and almost any corner.

However, going cruise with a dog will soon stop being a puzzle. At least, that is the intention of the Cruise Tails, the first company that has dared to organize a trip where dogs are the protagonists. You can enjoy on board the Margaritaville AT Sea Islender, a ship with Capacity for 250 hairy and that its inaugural trip is planned for November 2025.

Guests will visit Cayo Bone, an American island city that is part of the Florida Cayos archipelago; the port city of Progreso, located on the Yucatan Peninsula; and the corners of the picturesque Cozumel, also in Mexico. The journey will last Six nightsaccording to the company on its website.

Butlers and a ship made of dogs

The company ensures that the planned program will not leave travelers indifferent and will ensure that dogs enjoy the crossing, so that canine exhibitions, training and even a Costume contest. In addition, there will be other services that they consider basic, such as canine hairdressers, massages for puppies and water stations for dogs.





They also guarantee their comfort in the rooms. Dogs can do their needs at a private rest station on their balcony. In addition, families will have an assigned butler, in charge of attending and guaranteeing that navigation “is calm and without complications for all,” explain the organizers in a statement collected by Use Today.

Avalanche of applications

Given the few places, the company has also established some requirementslike that they do not weigh more than 10 kilos, that they do not measure more than 45 centimeters and have their vaccine card updated, to guarantee a good coexistence between passengers.

The idea seems to have excited for the reception and the number of applications. From the company they assume that not all dogs can sail next November, from Tampa (Florida), aboard the Margaritaville AT Sea Isleander, they say they have received thousands of applications, but that they offer 250 places to guarantee the security of this first pilot cruise. They trust that everything goes well and can normalize the service for later years.