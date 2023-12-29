The first time I had patients with sleeping sickness It was in Uganda in 1989. He was working for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) as a doctor in refugee camps who crossed the border from South Sudan, fleeing the war. We had to transfer some patients affected by this terrible parasitic disease to another MSF project on the other side of the Nile, which did not have good medicines.

Human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) – its scientific name – is transmitted by the bite of infected tsetse flies, and when it progresses it causes sleep disorders and neuropsychiatric symptoms such as disinhibition, aggression or psychosis. It is almost always fatal if untreated.

The TAH devastated entire regions of sub-Saharan Africa in the first half of the 20th century. It is an example of a neglected disease that affects communities too poor to be of interest to for-profit pharmaceutical research.

For a doctor, knowing that he can kill his patient is the worst dilemma

Transmission is facilitated by wars, conflicts and forced displacement of populations. In 1995, in Angola, during the civil war, we were the first to enter the city of N'dalatando, which had just been liberated. There, sleeping sickness had grown unhindered and our MSF team was able to treat thousands of infected people. At the beginning, we were able to verify that there were no reserves of the only drug that could have cured patients in an advanced stage, melarsoprol, and production had to be mobilized urgently. This arsenic derivative is administered by intravenous injection and is so toxic that it can cause the death of one in 20 patients.

I think of the stories of my African colleagues, terrified of having to prescribe melarsoprol: they knew that their patients would die without medication, but it was impossible to predict which ones would react to the arsenic and die, not from the disease, but from the treatment. Too many patients were lost, some young and apparently healthy, whose deaths caused incomprehension and anger among their families. For a doctor, knowing that he can kill his patient is the worst dilemma.

It was this particular trauma that pushed MSF, together with research institutes in endemic countries, to create a non-profit research organization, the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), founded in 2003 and which I joined. in 2009. During its 20 years, DNDi has worked intensively on sleeping sickness, in collaboration with researchers in sub-Saharan Africa and the Sanofi Foundation, in close relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO). Successfully: we have managed to develop new effective medications, well tolerated and accessible to those who need them. In 2018, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a favorable opinion on fexinidazole for the most common form of the disease, caused by Trypanosoma brucei gambiensepresent in Central and West Africa, which was quickly registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is used to treat the majority form of TAH.

Fexinidazole (oral tablets effective for all stages of the disease) can be taken at home for 10 days. It is safe and effective and a major change from the past.

A few days ago a new transcendental step was taken: the EMA gave its favorable opinion to extend the indication of fexinidazole against a rarer (about 7% of cases) but more virulent form of the disease, caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, endemic in East Africa. Finally, we have a safe and effective medication against both forms of HAT, which will mark a sharp reduction in the use of melarsoprol. The EMA's support also paves the way for WHO distribution of tablets donated by Sanofi.

The EMA made its decision based on clinical trials coordinated by DNDi and carried out in Malawi and Uganda by national health personnel, with the support of several European entities.

We do not know the impact that climate change may have with a possible extension to areas previously free of sleeping sickness.

It is necessary to highlight here the central role of the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), a European Union program that finances clinical studies in sub-Saharan Africa. Supporting our clinical trial was a brave and smart decision in clinical research: the variant rhodesian It is a neglected and rare disease.

We do not know the impact that climate change may have with a possible extension to areas previously free of the disease. Last year, Ethiopia recorded its first five cases of rhodesian since the seventies. An unusual drought brought humans and livestock closer to the tsetse fly's habitat. Three people died (one due to side effects of treatment and two before diagnosis).

This European support has made it possible to train doctors, health personnel and laboratory technicians in Malawi and Uganda in clinical research, as well as to equip and modernize health infrastructures in remote regions. This research paves the way for the registration and use of this new drug in the endemic countries of East Africa. But our work continues. We are developing a new molecule called acoziborole, which is effective and even easier to administer in a single dose, and will facilitate the possibility of almost completely eliminating the disease.

For patients, therapeutic progress is immense. It has been almost 35 years since I first faced this terrible disease in Uganda, and now we can dream of a near future in which all detected patients are cured quickly, without complications.

This success can be replicated with other neglected diseases, such as leishmaniasis, a widely distributed endemic parasitic disease; or Chagas disease, which chronically affects about six million people, mostly in Latin America. We have proven that it is possible to bring the benefits of science to those who need them, regardless of their income or where they live.

Olaf Valverde is the leader of the HAT clinical project, of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi).

