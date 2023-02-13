This film, that involves two couples, It is full of passions, betrayals and abandonment. Do you dare to see it this February 14?

Although there are films that address the theme of love, family, teamwork, among others, companies have also opted for films about heartbreak, betrayal, and infidelity. Within the last category is “Closer: driven by desire”, a film directed by Mike Nichols and that came to the big screen more than 18 years ago. Less than 24 hours to celebrate the Valentine’s Daywe tell you what this disturbing feature film is about.

What is “Closer” about?

The tape tells the story of Alicea young stripper who begins a relationship with Dan, an American journalist. However, after a year of relationship, he meets a photographer named Annawith whom he has an affair.

The love triangle does not end there, since Anna is in a relationship with Larry. The situation gets complicated when Alice and Larry realize something is wrong with their partners and start a plan to get revenge, which includes dating and cheating.

“Closer”: Full Cast

Anna/Julia Roberts

Dan/Jude Law

Alice/Natalie Portman

Larry/Clive Owen

Where to see “Closer”?

The film released in 2004 is available on Netflix. This lasts 104 minutes.

Trailer for “Closer”

