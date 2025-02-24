Camilo Villarino complied this week A year as head of the King’s house. With the arrival of this diplomat and military there was the first change of all those that Felipe VI has done throughout the last year, who respond … to a generational relief for reasons of retirement and that they pursue the crown to be an institution much closer to society without abandoning the principles that guide the king from his proclamation: exemplarity, transparency, service, commitment and duty.

After a first decade of renewal, for which the king had the State Attorney Jaime Alfonsínpredecessor of Villarino, the time had come to demonstrate to the Spaniards the usefulness of the crown. Especially the youngest, who will take the reins of the country in the future and who connect with the new generation of the crown, embodied in the figures of Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofia. For this, it was important that the kings and their daughters were perceived closer and more accessible. More of flesh and blood. More human. In this case, they have not needed strategies, simply show them as they are. That empathy that the four have been appreciated more during their public appearances, than in the first decade of reign they were very measured and contained by the scrutiny suffered by the monarchy, questioned by the wrong decisions of Juan Carlos I during his last years of reign .

The visit of the Kings to the neighbors of Paiporta (Valencia) suffered by the devastating consequences of the Dana marked a before and after. In a moment of Crying, pain and hopelessnessDon Felipe and Doña Letizia moved to the area when the tragedy was very recent, to be next to the Valencian people and accompany it in their suffering. From one day to another, from the Palacio de la Zarzuela the visit was improvised. The kings calmed and comforted the paiportinos. Don Felipe hugged anyone who approached him crying and spoke with those who reproached him for his visit and lack of help. Doña Letizia was seen crying before the grief of the neighbors. In a moment of abandonment by the government, the figure of the kings emerged as a refuge value and the State Headquarters consolidated as an institution that cares for the Spaniards in the most difficult times.

But the most human aspect of the members of the Royal Family has also been shown on a day -to -day basis. And it has spread better thanks to new communication channels, such as the official Instagram account that the king’s house premiered the day after the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the proclamation. From there He went viral The moment when the princess and infanta skipped the protocol and called the kings “dad and mom” during the toast in the Royal Palace on the anniversary of the proclamation of Felipe VI.

Beyond that there are closerto capture that new time it was necessary for Villarino to make a series of changes in the management team of the King’s house. In the last year Don Felipe has relieved eight of his eleven collaborators. He has only kept the Head of the Security Service, Miguel Herráiz; The Director of Communication, Jordi Gutiérrez, and the Head of Protocol, Curro Lizaur.

Mercedes Araújo, general secretary of the house; Eduardo Diz, head of the military room; Juan Carlos González, Head of the Planning and Coordination Cabinet; María Ocaña, head of the Secretariat of the Queen; Alfonso Azores, head of administration; Ana Varela, intervener; and Carmen Castiella, diplomatic counselor.

International projection

To this relay was added the importance of projecting the figure of the king of borders out. Before arriving in Zarzuela, Villarino held the position of Chief of Cabinet of three Foreign Ministers in Governments of the PP and the PSOE: Alfonso Dastis, Josep Borrell and Arancha González Laya. That premiered as a right hand of the king in a public act in Mons (Belgium), during a visit to the NATO Supreme Headquarters On February 19, 2024, it was a declaration of intentions: in a convulsive geopolitical context, when the world had already reached the highest peak of conflicts since World War II, Villarino was going to bet that Felipe VI had a greater international presence international presence .

He promoted the first tour of the King to the Baltic countries, a trip that Zarzuela wanted to make for more than two years and that the head of the house reactivated as soon as he arrived and occurred four months later with a visit to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in June. In addition to accompanying Don Felipe to the possession of Ibero -American presidents, Villarino finalized the agendas of state trips to the Netherlands and Italy. Meanwhile, the king traveled to Jordan in a moment of total instability in the Middle East, when the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In all these trips, the animosity was appreciated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has towards Villarino, the result of a personal breakdown of the head of Spanish diplomacy towards his classmate. In Amsterdam, Albares said in an informal conversation that was there «To make subject»Of the king. The most significant displacement occurred in the Baltic countries, when Albares ignored the king’s bilateral agend The Executive was there to endorse the acts of Felipe VI, as the Constitution dictates.

Another more recent controversy was the non -assistance of the kings to the reopening of the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris. Two days later, at the beginning of the state trip of the Kings to Italy, Albares declared that he was going to ask for explanations to the King’s house on this matter and Villarino, so that this issue did not cloud the visit, the controversy settled assuming the responsibility assuming the responsibility of what happened.

Controversies aside, a year later, Villarino pursues the challenge marked by Felipe VI: project an exemplary crown in his behavior, effective, useful for citizens and humanly close. So that the Spaniards perceive that the royal family is by their side.