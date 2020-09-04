Just a few days after the start of the school year, several establishments have already had to close their doors following positive cases of Covid-19. Parents are worried about the childcare. “I must find a solution for childcare if Monday school has not resumed. If it is a fortnight, it is still a long period”, comments a mother. Currently, many parents are required to take time off or RTT. However, not everyone has the opportunity.

Elisabeth Borne, the Minister of Labor, wishes to propose “childcare solutions organized by the school and the town hall”. Otherwise, financial compensation could be paid. However, they are based on several conditions: the closure of the class or establishment, the absence of alternative care and the impossibility of teleworking. For the co-president of the Federation of parents’ councils, this is insufficient: “Parents cannot be punished by paying taxes to make the school work and seeing their income drop because they keep them at home.”