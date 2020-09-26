The corona virus once again determines everyday school life: 50,000 students are in quarantine. Can a nationwide school closure still be avoided?

Berlin – everything started again? Germany holds with the Coronavirus infections new record numbers. Since the start of the new School year are located in Germany according to a newspaper report currently around 50,000 students in quarantine. This did a survey with the competent Ministries of the Länder reported the image-Newspaper on Saturday. “This number shows that we are still in the middle of the pandemic and that this is already fully affecting school operations,” said Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU*) the sheet.

A troubling one trend, because the more people affected, the more difficult it is Corona infection numbers to keep under control. Also the President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, warned of the further spread of the corona virus in German schools. “The current high number of 50,000 students According to the German Teachers’ Association, it will more than double in the next three months, probably even multiply ”. Many of the affected students are likely to have already transmitted the coronavirus * to classmates. The problem increases.

Closed schools and 50,000 people in quarantine: can new measures prevent closure?

But the dispute about more Hygiene measures is much more difficult than that with regard to canceled major events or festivals – the impact on the everyday lives of children and parents is too great. Also one Opinion poll of the daily newspaper shows headwinds: less than half of the respondents, for example, support one Coronavirus-related mask requirement at schools. After this Elimination of the distance rule will thus make the search for new effective ones Protective measures to priority.

Coronavirus in schools: ventilation systems as an important protective measure

A central protective measure to prevent a area-wide closure of schools that is Ventilation. But that becomes more and more difficult with the onset of the cold season *. “The schools urgently need orientation and support, the cold season begins now. The ventilation control 20-5-20 becomes huge in rain and low temperatures educational challenge. That was not given enough consideration, ”warn them Education and Science Union (GEW), of the Association of Education and Upbringing (VBE) as well as the Federal Parents’ Council (BER) at a meeting in Frankfurt. Also with the Conference of Ministers of Education According to the associations, too many questions remained unanswered. Many of those involved also advocate that Use of air filter systems to reduce the risk of infection.

(2) Classes with air filter devices are scientifically monitored, control classes are evaluated. If air filter systems are effective, their costs are far below the price of good masks for school classes for 1 year. The systems cost the equivalent of 10 € / student / month, which is little – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) September 25, 2020

Permanently homeschooling? – “A disaster for our children’s future and educational opportunities”.

If Air filter systems or mask requirement*: It is clear that nothing should be left unturned in order to make regular lessons possible. If the trend is confirmed, another threatens Switch to homeschooling and the "real danger again nationwide school closings"Warns Meidinger towards the image. That would be "a catastrophe for our children's future and educational opportunities".