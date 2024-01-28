Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/28/2024 – 12:41

The closed season for marine shrimp of the seven-beard, pink, white, Santana or red and red-bearded species begins this Sunday (28) in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, and will end on April 30th. The measure by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture (MPA), provided for in SAP/Mapa Ordinance No. 656/2022deals with the closed season in the Southeast and South regions of Brazil.

The closed season is established according to the breeding season of each species and, during its duration, hunting, gathering and sporting and commercial fishing are prohibited or controlled. The objective is to preserve and guarantee the sustainability of these species and the maintenance of the fishing sector's production chain. In the case of shrimp, the species highlighted during the closed season are from the Territorial Sea (sea strip with a width equal to 12 nautical miles) and also in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), corresponding to a strip of the Atlantic Ocean, beyond the Brazilian coastline and which belongs to the country's territorial sovereignty.

In Espírito Santo, the closed season for these same shrimp species began on December 1st and will last until February 28th.

If the fishing vessel fails to comply with the closed period, it will be subject to the penalties provided for in Brazilian legislation, such as the suspension of fishing permits, among other sanctions.

Exceptions

Fishermen who operate in the trawling modality with motorized traction and are involved in the capture, storage, transport, processing and marketing of these species are permitted to continue their activities during the closed season, provided that they provide the Cameroon Stock Declaration, until the fifth business day, after the start of the closed season, through the electronic form available on site of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and in the annex to the ordinance in SAP/Mapa Ordinance No. 656/2022.