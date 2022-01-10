On the day of return to class, experts divided on reopening or closed schools in Italy in time of emergency Omicron variant. With the surge in infections in the country, there are those who sound the alarm and who, instead, speak of ‘forced choice’. What Matteo Bassetti, Massimo Galli, Walter Ricciardi and the Undersecretaries for Health Sileri and Costa say.

BASSETTI – “The opening of schools is an obligatory and not a courageous choice. Obviously, one could not fail to open them. There may be an increase in cases but I do not think more than that seen with schools closed at Christmas. This is a galloping virus regardless of the closure of stadiums and schools. We will soon reach over 300 thousand infections as has already happened in other states without doubting about the openings, schools must be opened trying to make them safe by increasing vaccinations “, according to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti , director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

GALLI– But for Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, “going back to school in the presence is imprudent and unjustified, in a situation in which we cannot afford it”, reiterated today, a guest at ‘Agorà ‘on Rai Tre. “The school in the presence – he specified – is an indispensable asset. Canceling it is unthinkable, postponing it a little would not have been, however, nothing transcendental in the face of risks represented by the fact that the schools will then have to close equally due to the high number of infections “.

The choice of attendance, in these terms, “is ideological and does not respect the reality of the facts” said Galli according to which “15 days of recovery at the end of the planned school calendar would still have put things back on their feet rather than risking worse now. “.

RICCIARDI – To ensure a safe school, on the vaccination of children we should reach “the highest possible percentage, in fact what the virus says is that when we do not reach high percentages the children become infected. Theoretically 90-95%, I realize that it is a percentage that seems very high, but it is not if we consider the contagiousness of this virus. The level of security increases as the percentage increases, already at 60-70% the circulation of the virus is reduced. An optimal situation would be that of 90- 95% “, said Walter Ricciardi, consultant of the Ministry of Health and president of the World Federation of Public Health, guest of ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky Tg24. “The school, when it reopens, can become a detonator again. This we told the minister, but then of course it is the competence of the Minister of Education”, he explained again.

“These holidays – said the expert – could have been used to recover weaknesses” but “it seems that the holidays, both summer and Christmas, cannot be used to correct the weaknesses of the school”.

However, Ricciardi stressed, “we represented to Minister Speranza that schools in this way can certainly represent an environment in which the virus spreads, with this contagious variant, Omicron, which can be dangerous. Right now – he explained. – there is a combination of the Delta variant and the Omicron variant: the first is more severe from a clinical point of view and the second more widespread from the point of view of contagiousness “.

“Decisions are not being made on the basis of scientific evidence. In this way the pandemic will not stop. And the schools will close de facto, because with infections in the classroom, remote teaching will start”, Professor Ricciardi previously told Messaggero. , who explains: “There is not only a problem of the reopening of schools. Overall, the measures taken are not based on the scientific evidence we wanted to derogate from. And this is dangerous. The situation is explosive. With Omicron we cannot afford to circulate false negatives. The obligation of the Super green pass, obtained only with the vaccine or with the overcoming of the infection, had to be applied to all activities. All. And the vaccination obligation only for the over 50s is not sufficient”.

SILERI – “The concern about the reopening of schools is understandable, but the conditions are in place to restart safely”. Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, on Radio24 on ’24 Mattino ‘, defends the government’s decision to regularly reopen school activities. Sileri admitted that “with over one and a half million Italians in isolation and an extremely contagious viral variant, there may be organizational difficulties and problems, as in all economic and social sectors, but school has always been a priority for this government, which he felt it was necessary to move forward “. For this reason, Sileri recalled, “the rules for the management of cases and quarantines have been changed, and the emergency commissioner has confirmed the availability of free rapid tests”.

IT COSTS – “The resumption of lessons in the classroom and in safety is an important signal. The institutes and classrooms are safe and controlled places, thanks also to the rules of spacing, ventilation and the use of masks. The vast majority of teaching staff is vaccinated, as well as the young pupils in the 12-19 age group. The vaccinations of the little ones have also increased “, declared then the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa (Noi con Italia), on the sidelines of the visit to the secondary school of I degree ‘V. Alfieri ‘della Spezia, on the occasion of the resumption of the school year in attendance after the break for the Christmas holidays.

“The new rules on quarantines and on eventual distance learning, approved unanimously, are clear and punctual”, added Costa.

“We have allocated important resources to enhance the tracking activities within the school structures. All initiatives that will allow us to better manage the situation and to be ready. Anyone who wants to put all our children in dad immediately wants to go back to closing the country. This government has a completely different idea. Our choices all go in the direction of keeping Italy open, even and above all the schools. We have chosen to protect schools in presence as much as possible, because they are a place of growth and community garrison: our pupils have already paid too high a price in this pandemic “, he concluded.