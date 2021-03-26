The Popular Party licked the wounds of the traumatic loss of the City Council of the regional capital, which is a severe blow to the water line of the political formation.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, called an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors yesterday afternoon, to which more than 150 leaders and affiliates were connected by videoconference. However, the meeting ended with protests, as militants complain that alleged technological failures prevented them from expressing their critical opinion with the management of the crisis caused by the surprise censure motions of PSOE and Citizens in the Murcia City Council and the Community Autonomous

López Miras was accompanied by the former mayor, José Ballesta, and the newly appointed secretary general, José Miguel Luengo. According to witnesses, the head of the regional Executive expressed his regret for the loss of power in the first city council of the Region, harshly criticizing the betrayal that, in his opinion, his former associates of Cs have committed, especially Ana Martínez Vidal.

According to some witnesses, a problem with the Cisco program deprived many attendees of the opportunity to speak



Then José Ballesta took the floor, who delivered a farewell speech, since he perhaps puts his political career on hold. They say that emotion seized at various times the professor of the Faculty of Medicine, whose management was especially appreciated by the popular bases.

After the speeches of both leaders, a turn of speeches was opened for the attendees, as is always done in the boards of directors. According to several sources tell THE TRUTH, there were so many requests to speak that the program, Cisco, got stuck. So the meeting ended and many were left wanting to express their views.

The official version of the PP is that the microphones of the 150 connected were closed while Miras and Ballesta spoke. Then it was time to speak, and whoever wanted to speak had to request it in writing in a chat. Only one person asked for it, according to the PP, who will study if there was any kind of confusion among the attendees.

The truth is that criticism is raging in the PP, now that the political earthquake has ended. The regional government remains, but at a high price. The image of the party is damaged at the national level by the incorporation of defectors from Cs and, in addition, the Ministry of Education is transferred to those expelled from Vox.

José Ballesta, highly appreciated by the bases, said goodbye to his party mates with an emotional speech



The Murcia City Council is lost and now the popular are in opposition in three of the four main cities. The capital is in the hands of the PSOE (which will also imply changes in the districts), as well as Lorca and Molina. Cartagena is the only hope, provided that the socialist dissidents of Ana Belén Castejón comply with the signed pact and make Noelia Arroyo mayor within three months.

50,000 votes lost



«In ten years we have lost in Murcia the not inconsiderable amount of 50,663 votes. Just those that the current socialist mayor (59,907) took out in 2019. In 2011 elections were won without getting off the bus, in 2021 they begin to win them over to us ”, was the message that circulated yesterday through the PP’s WhatsApp chats.

Other sources now recall that they warned López Miras months ago of Ana Martínez Vidal’s contacts with the PSOE, which would have been revealed by the coordinator of Cs.