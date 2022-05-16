School assignment from social studies teacher goes viral: ‘Ten thousand likes and proud students’

Pupils of 3-vmbo know how to captivate with social studies: teacher Bart Derksen (32) has his tricks for it. With one of his self-invented assignments, the teacher goes viral on LinkedIn. His idea of ​​having his students write a letter to a politician about a problem in society gets ten thousand likes on the platform. “When I actually send the letters, my students are amazed. But then they get a reaction and they are so proud.”