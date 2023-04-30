The Russian commanders would have begun to “punish the disciplinary violations” of the soldiers, locking them in holes dug in the ground covered by a metal grid, the so-called ‘zindan’. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence.

“Many recent reports from Russian personnel provide accounts of soldiers being placed in Zindans for petty crimes including drunkenness and attempting to terminate their contracts,” the defense ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In the first months of the war, it says, many Russian commanders adopted “a relatively light touch” in imposing discipline, “allowing those who refused to join the soldiers to go home safely.”

But around autumn 2022, multiple increasingly draconian initiatives to improve discipline in the military have been reported, in practice since Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov took over command of the operation in January.