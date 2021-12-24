The government’s decision to close the nightclubs with the Christmas 2021 decree in light of the rise in Covid cases, due to the spread of the Omicron variant, has sparked hot protests on social media. Users express their clear dissent en masse, with dozens of posts in which they do not like the measure established by the executive. “But then discos closed? Yet Hope, Draghi and company had said that with the green pass and vaccines there would be no more closures. Who tells the managers of discos that will continue to lose money? The next ones that will close will be cinemas and restaurants”, tweets a user.

“Discos don’t, events and outdoor parties that can create gatherings don’t, but New Year’s Eve parties at home with 79 people do,” adds another. “Better to amass boys in some tavern than in rooms controlled by tampons. Another victory for the genius of Roberto Speranza”, jokes yet another. “I don’t like discos – someone writes – and I don’t go to them. But closing them now, like this, seems to me a crap towards a sector that is already heavily penalized. Rather it was better to impose mega greenpass or Ffp2 on them and carry out serious checks”.

There are also those who complain of excessive restrictions on vaccinated people. “So, I who did the first and second dose, and despite this, I also took the covid, and now should I get tampons or be restricted? Of course, the third dose is going to run”, gets angry a girl. Among the many comments, even those of those who share the choice made by the government. “But why with 40,000 cases a day did you want to go as well?” Writes someone. “Unpopular choice, courageous but necessary, Omicron is rampant”, commented someone else.