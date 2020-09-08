Damien Petit was informed that his son’s kindergarten had been forced to close its doors until September 16, after the discovery of cases of coronavirus in the classroom. In the Indre-et-Loire school group, four out of six classes are closed. A total of 57 students were sent home. That is to say as many parents forced to organize. With the agreement of their employer, some were able to take time off “sick child” or switch to telecommuting. But others are in trouble.

“My employer refuses. He just offered me a work stoppage or unpaid leave”, testifies a mother. Set up during confinement, the compensation for parents obliged to keep their children was not renewed. The government promises new support in the form of partial activity or daily allowance. Parents’ associations claim 100% compensation.