Closed Circuit: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Sunday 14 May 2023, at 21.20 on La7 Closed Circuit, a 2013 film directed by John Crowley, starring Eric Bana and Rebecca Hall, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells the story of an ex couple who are tested when they have to collaborate with the team of defense lawyers in a trial for terrorism. The couple is played by Eric Bana and Rebecca Hall. John Crowley, director of Boy A, the film that showed the talent of the new Spiderman, Andrew Garfield, is directing, while Steven Knight (Eastern Promises) is writing the film.

Closed Circuit: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Closed Circuit, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Eric BanaMartin Rose

Rebecca HallClaudia Simmons-Howe

Ciarán Hinds: Devlin

Julia Stiles as Joanna Reece

Isaac Hempstead WrightTom Rose

Denis Moschitto: Farroukh Erdogan

Hasancan Cifci: Emir Erdogan

Jim Broadbent: Attorney General

Riz Ahmed: Nazrul Sharma

Kenneth CranhamCameron Fischer

Barbora Bobuľová: Small

Anne-Marie DuffMelissa Fairbright

Streaming and TV

Where to see Closed Circuit on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 14 May 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.