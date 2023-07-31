Closed circuit: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Monday 31 July 2023, at 21.20 on La7, Closed Circuit will be broadcast, a 2012 film written and directed by Giorgio Amato, and based on the novel of the same name, also written by Amato. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Francesca Pardi, 23 years old from Rome, on April 14, 2010 disappears into thin air. After months of fruitless searches, two of her friends, Claudia and Daniele, decide to investigate the case, and discover, in the history of the girl’s computer, that on the day of her disappearance, Francesca replied to an online announcement by a certain David De Santis. , for a job as a cleaner.

The two boys are convinced that the man is responsible for the disappearance. So they decide to install CCTV cameras inside De Santis’ home, with the aim of finding out if he is really involved in Francesca’s kidnapping.

And the Carabinieri will discover that the young people are absolutely right, finding traces of blood and clues in the house. But the psychopath, rapist and serial killer, in addition to carelessly leaving some traces, will disappear at the airport, and nothing will be known about him. He will enter the news with the name of “monster of Torre Gaia”.

Closed loop: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Closed Loop, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Stefano Fregni: David De Santis

Francesca CutticaClaudia

Guglielmo Favilla: Daniel

Gaia Insenga: Nadia

Lucia Bodenizza as Pamela

Giorgio Amato: Carabiniere

Marco Fagnocchi: Carabiniere 2

Vito Picchinenna: Home owner

Streaming and TV

Where to see Closed Circuit on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 31 July 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.