In the rapidly growing world of TikTok, new trends and phenomena continue to emerge that amaze users.

Bielefeld – One of these phenomena is a video TikTok, which features a seemingly ordinary image taken in a forest or a secluded corner of a garden. But as is so often the case, behind the simple lies the extraordinary.

The image shown in the video is unspectacular at first glance. Various objects can be seen in the middle of the picture. Vases seemingly placed at random and a wooden staircase connecting different layers of stone. In the lower part of the picture there is a small pond that exudes peace and quiet. The upper part of the image is dominated by a green background characterized by foliage and trees. At first glance, it is an image that captures the beauty of nature and invites the viewer to dream.

But then comes the instruction in the video: “Close your eyes 80%.” A strange command that arouses curiosity. What happens if you close your eyes almost but not completely? Most people would probably expect the image to simply become blurrier. But something magical happens here.

Mysterious image: “Close eyes 80%” and Cristiano Ronaldo appears

If you follow the instructions and almost close your eyes, a familiar face suddenly comes to the fore: Cristiano Ronaldo. The famous football player with over 600 million followers Instagram, known for his impressive skills on the field, appears out of nowhere. It is as if nature itself had created a portrait of him, hidden in the shadows and shapes of the image.

The phenomenon can be explained by the way our brain processes images. When we close our eyes almost, we reduce the amount of light entering our eyes and our brain tries to fill in the missing information. It uses familiar shapes and patterns. In this case, it recognizes the silhouette of Cristiano Ronaldo.

