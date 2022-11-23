To the last
Our lives can be counted by bars. I’m not talking about the pressure unit, although there are days when that too, but about the places where you can have a drink. Almost everything that happens to us happens there, between the shrill melody of the slot machines, the gibberish of voices, and the metallic noise of the three euros being left on top.
#close
