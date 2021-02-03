“Faithful guests: we want to inform you that, as of February 1, 2021, El Obrero it will be closed for an indefinite period”. With this message, La Boca’s still life dismissed almost seven decades of history at Caffarena 64.

An outcome that was not achieved by cyclical crises or changes of command, but by the much-talked about pandemic. And a final point that customers expect to be suspensive: “in the event of a new reopening, it will be communicated by this means”, ends the message.

Founded in 1954, the classic Boquense still life could not cope with a crisis that has already led to restaurants throughout the City. Silvia, Pablo and Juan Carlos Castro, sons of the founder Marcelino, already they had announced at the end of the year that the numbers did not give. But it was only this Sunday that they decided to lower the blind.

Another still life that did not resist either is Oviedo, in Guatemala and Humboldt from Palermo: attempts to keep him afloat collided head-on with the plans of the owner of the premises, who wants to build a tower there. The closing was at the end of the year, but its owner José Coto announced it just this Monday, once the goodwill was finished.

El Obrero and Oviedo, two porteños classics that lower the blind.

The rental contract for the Oviedo premises expired in May, but was actually extended, in the midst of the pandemic. After a sharp drop in consumption, the still life revived when his Milanese was chosen as the best in Buenos Aires in the program “Around the World”, by Marley. But the owner of the property did not want to extend the rent any more and the restaurant thus culminated 30 years of history.

Both restaurants have points in common: loved by the neighbors, frequented by celebrities, with simple and hearty dishes as their insignia. The pandemic takes away neighborhood symbols inhabited by the past and continues to threaten the future of those who remain.

