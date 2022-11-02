Close to the rallies, Piantedosi: “We will only stop illegal raves, no extensions. Predappio? A antics “

The controversy over the anti-rave decree shows no sign of abating. The provision, approved in the first council of ministers of the new government, is accused of exacerbating the penalties against unauthorized gatherings of any kind, introducing a new crime that can be challenged (ex officio) even to those who limit themselves only to participating, with penalties of up to six years.

Criticisms returned to the sender by the new interior minister Matteo Piantedosi. “I think it is in everyone’s interest to fight illegal raves. Instead, I find it offensive to attribute to us the will to intervene in other contexts, in which constitutionally guaranteed rights are exercised to which the law clearly makes no reference “, he said in an interview with The Corriere della Sera, answering the question whether the decree will be applied “also for occupations in schools and other gatherings”. The minister then explained that the measure could still be reviewed by parliament. “In any case, the conversion of the decrees takes place in parliament, not on social media. At that time, every proposal will be examined by the government ”.

According to the former prefect of Rome, the aim of the rules is also to “dissuade” the organization of raves that “end up keeping entire areas in check, compromising commercial activities and roads” and would put the participants themselves in danger above all: “I remember that in Modena people danced in a crumbling warehouse and risked a massacre”. The priority, according to Piantedosi, is to ensure that young people can have fun “without exposing themselves to dangers for their safety” but also “to protect entrepreneurs who suffer from competition from those who act in defiance of any rule”.

On immigration, Piantedosi highlighted the need to “block departures”, with checks in the countries of origin and transit on “who can and who must arrive”, then ensuring “an orderly transfer and true social integration”. Formerly Matteo Salvini’s cabinet chief when the Northern League secretary launched his crusade against NGOs from the Interior Ministry, Piantedosi defended the choice to prevent the arrival of two ships of the NGOs Ocean Viking (Norwegian) and Humanity 1 (German) that had rescued more than 300 migrants.

“We acted immediately to give an immediate signal to the flag states: we cannot take care of the migrants collected at sea by foreign ships that operate systematically without any prior coordination of the authorities”, said PIantedosi, who recalled how “these events they represent only 16% of the people landed in Italy ”. “We will never derogate from our duties to rescue people at sea, but we believe the time has come for European solidarity to finally become concrete,” said Piantiando, who said he was tied to Salvini by “a relationship of friendship as well as of gratitude for the trust he has always shown in me ”.

The minister also commented on the Predappio rally calling it “a farce”. “It has been taking place for years, without incidents and under the control of the Police Forces. It happened with similar modalities and numbers even in years when there were political figures in the government who now express indignation ”.