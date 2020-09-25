Two people were seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris and one suspected perpetrator has been caught. The anti-terror prosecutor is investigating.

PARIS ap/ dpa / afp | During a knife attack near the former offices of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo“At least two people have been injured in Paris. The police said on Friday that the suspect had been arrested near Place de la Bastille in the east of the city. A little later, a second person was arrested in the area of ​​the Richard-Lenoir metro station near the crime scene, according to various French media.

There is evidence of a terrorist background. The French anti-terrorist public prosecutor said it was investigating “attempted murder in connection with a terrorist act” and “forming a terrorist group” on Friday.

The police had initially announced that there were four injured. The police reported that there were only two confirmed injuries, but that they had suffered serious injuries. French Prime Minister Jean Castex has convened an emergency meeting.

Police officers poured into the neighborhood near Richard Lenoir subway station in the east of the French capital, as reporters from the AP news agency observed on the spot. Police officers cordoned off the area where the magazine’s former offices were after a suspicious package was discovered nearby, according to police circles. Several schools near the crime scene were closed as a precaution. French Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb of Paris to follow developments from the Interior Ministry.

Connection with the “Charlie Hebdo” process open

Islamic extremists attacked the editorial team in 2015 and killed twelve people. The motive for the knife attack on Friday remained open. The satirical magazine moved to other offices after the 2015 attack.

Of the Trial against 14 people for aiding and abetting the attack on “Charlie Hebdo” has been running in Paris since the beginning of the month. A total of 17 people were killed in the series of attacks lasting several days in January 2015. The attacks not only hit the editorial staff of “Charlie Hebdo”, but also a kosher supermarket in Paris. The three perpetrators were shot dead by security forces.

The defendants are accused of helping in various ways in preparing the attacks and of belonging to a terrorist group. In most cases, they face sentences of up to 20 years. The accused are said to have obtained weapons or provided accommodation, for example. “Charlie Hebdo” recently published cartoons of Mohammed again and was then threatened again.