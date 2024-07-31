Paris, France.- The name of José Ramón Fernández will live forever in the Sports journalism in MexicoA professional career spanning more than 50 years is worthy of recognition and applause.

Jose Ramon It is part of the legends regarding sport It refers to, Good and bad moments have made this character one of the most recognized in our country.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

But, like everything in life, there will always be an end and ‘Joserra’ is aiming for retirement, as he made it known in the last few hours while he is in Paris, France.

Jose Ramon Fernandez traveled to the host country of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, accompanied by Javier Alarcon and the rest of the team that makes up ESPN.

The native of Puebla He usually appears at night when he hosts the show ‘Joserra and Javier in Paris’, giving a summary of the highlights of the XXXIII Olympiad.

At the end of his work day, José Ramón was in a video with the journalist Odin Cianito whom he revealed that this summer fair It is the last one that he attends as journalist.

«I come back every day at three in the morning, I don’t eat well, I’m an old man now, of course, These are my last Olympic Games“, he confessed Jose Ramon Fernandez.

«Life is different from the Olympic Games, they are very hard. The Olympic Games “I’ve always seen them as a leaf, one leaf turns and another comes along. Something different happens every day,” he added.

Jose Ramon Fernandez covers its thirteenth Olympic Games at 78 years old. His story within the Olympics started from the games of Montreal 1976.

Montreal 1976 Moscow 1980 Los Angeles 1984 Seoul 1988 Barcelona 1992 Atlanta 1996 Sydney 2000 Athens 2004 Beijing 2008 London 2012 Rio 2016 Tokyo 2020

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.