On the verge of exams, which come at the end of an academic year full of seriousness and diligence, a year that began at the end of last August, represented by the administrative and teaching staff, and continues until the end of next June. Throughout this period, families, schools and educational institutions make creative efforts to support the renaissance of education, this vital sector. Which enjoys the patronage of the wise leadership, as advanced education is the goal of the nation and its mission in building generations that are proud of their identity, always looking forward to keeping pace with the times, and interacting with technical requirements and scientific developments.

The great efforts made by the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge, and other bodies related to the educational process and strategic partners, all of them converged on one goal, which is human advancement. Education in the 21st century is not what it was in past centuries. Education today is witnessing continuous qualitative shifts. This is due to the scientific and technical development that the age is witnessing, and education must keep pace with it. Hence, the responsibility of those in charge of education is multiplied in transferring advanced knowledge content, keeping pace with the times, and looking forward to the future. Hence the importance of the development strategies launched by the wise government and implemented by the concerned authorities in educational affairs.

Hard work, ambitious vision, and sincere will are all integrated in the care of our students throughout the academic year, and lead at the end and in the harvest season to an enriching outcome, and in the month of exams that we stand on the outskirts of now, the responsibility of all families is doubled in supporting children to prepare, prepare, and prepare for the success of this harvest season. of exams.

The role of the family is vital and prominent during this period, as the family, with the psychological and social atmosphere it provides to the student, represents one of the basic elements that enable him to achieve excellence and excellence.

Hence, our role as educators and parents is considered the backbone and the bridge of success that leads the student to achieve the best results at the end of an academic season that witnessed work, study, diligence, and diligence. Today, every male and female student reaps the fruits of that effort, and puts a new imprint on the path of his bright future and promising tomorrow. Which we all aspire to for our sons and daughters, whom we are preparing from now on to carry the banner and continue the march.

May God direct the steps of every male and female student who worked hard in his educational attainment, excelled in performing his duty, and we congratulate him in advance for his impressive results and distinction, and we assure him that every effort made will be a new brick in building him as an individual, and in drawing a map of his future full of hope and happiness.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award