Still under alert for covid, Shanghai reopened part of its subway system this Sunday (22.May.2022). Some of the lines in the biggest Chinese city have been closed for about 2 months.

As of Sunday morning, however, Shanghai residents needed a good reason to be allowed to board the subways, according to the Reuters. Some people wore protective clothing.



Reproduction/Twitter – May 22, 2022 Shanghai subway line leading to the city’s airport is running this Sunday (May 22)

The Chinese government’s “covid zero” policy imposes strict lockdowns on economic activities, which has had an effect on China’s consumption and industrial production in recent months. Residents dissatisfied with the measures protested.

Shanghai has the longest subway system in the world, spanning 800 km. In 2020, an average of 7.7 million trips were taken per day, according to local government data. The annual flow of passengers was 2.8 billion.

Of the 20 existing subway lines, only 4 were reopened this Sunday (May 22), in addition to 273 bus lines. Some have been closed since the end of March.

Trains will run on limited hours and 20 minutes apart. Before boarding, passengers must check their body temperature and present a PCR test with a negative result for covid-19 performed within 48 hours.

Shanghai officials have already announced that the city will reopen on June 1.