Everything points to the fact that next Sunday close to a thousand Grana fans will be at the Real Murcia league premiere in Los Cármenes. A duel that will measure the team coached by Gustavo Munúa and the Nasrid subsidiary and that has raised expectations among the Murcian fans.

In fact, the entity chaired by Felipe Moreno sold this Tuesday, in just one hour, the first 300 tickets, at the price of 15 euros, which Granada sent them. The expectation of seeing a team loaded with footballers with a past in the First and Second Division and the proximity of the Andalusian capital outweigh the game time (9:30 p.m.).

480 tickets have already been purchased by Granada fans for next Sunday’s clash in Los Cármenes against Granada B. 300 of them were purchased at the club store and another 180 sold by Fepemur

Real Murcia has requested another 500 more tickets that it expects to receive and put on sale this Tuesday. At least Granada, which will not open the ticket office for the visiting fans on the day of the game, has assured that it will send the grana club all the tickets it demands for its fans.

At the same time, the Federation of Peñas Murcianistas is on its way to completing the fourth bus. The prices of the organized trip of the association chaired by Salvador Oliva are 13 euros for peñistas and 18 for those who are not.

On the other hand, Murcia already knows the schedules for the third and fourth days of the League. In fact, they will receive Sanluqueño on Saturday, September 9 at 8:30 p.m. and visit Ibiza on Sunday, September 17 at 12:00 p.m.