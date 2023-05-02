As of yesterday, May 1, the capture of sharks was prohibited, which closed as regular fishing, because it is no longer profitable as it was years ago, he commented. Rosario Martinez Santos, president of the Authentic State Fishermen Front.

catch and fishermen

He made it known that the situation is no longer the same as before because they live from day to day and it is no longer like before, that they had savings left over from fishing, a situation that is due to the fact that there are many more fishermen, the product is widely shared, the climate change, aquaculture and the chemicals they dump into the sea.

He mentioned that the shark catch It is a fishery practiced by very few riparian because it is very expensive fishing, because it requires a large boat, a powerful motor and a lot of seines, which not everyone can access, in addition to the fact that there are some fishermen who do not like to work in the open sea, which is where does that catch take place?

“What people do work a lot here is the Stingraywhere there has been an economic support, in addition to crab and shrimp, because it is a bay”, he highlighted.

Commercialization

Martínez Santos reported that the shark is for the national and local market, which is marketed to the south of the Mexican republicsuch as Mexico City and Guadalajara, places where they consume a lot of this product.

Regarding the price of this marine product, he explained that it is more than 30 pesos, and regarding its production, he added that it is a very varied and unstable fishing because on good days they manage to catch up to half a ton sharkwhile on a bad day they only get 100 to 200 kilos for gasoline.

Finally, he mentioned that the closed seasons must be respected so that there can be production.