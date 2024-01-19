The relatives of the Ecuadorian criminal leader José Adolfo Macías Villamar 'Fito', leader of the 'Los Choneros' gang, landed this Friday in Guayaquil (Ecuador) deported from Argentina on a military plane to which they were boarded a few hours after being detained in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Córdoba.

The plane, a Fokker F-28 of the Argentine Air Force (FAE), landed at the Guayaquil military air base around 9:30 local time protected by two aircraft that were flying over this coastal city in Ecuador, the epicenter of the violence crisis that the country is experiencing.

Although the identity or number of those detained has not been officially reported, The local Argentine media indicated that there are eight of them and among them are 'Fito's wife, Inda Mariela Peñarrieta Tuarez, and three of her children: Michelle, 21 years old; Ilse María, 12, and Lian Sejam, 4.

The rest of the detainees, also according to local media, are the domestic employee Denny Yadira Laines Basurto, Javier Macías Alcivar (the boss's nephew) and Ángel Zambrano Chiquito, a family friend.

'Fito''s family moved to Argentina allegedly at the beginning of the yearafter the leader of 'Los Choneros' escaped from the Guayaquil Regional Prison, a prison under his entire domain, according to witnesses who passed through that penitentiary establishment.

Until now, the whereabouts of 'Fito' are at least publicly unknown, whose escape was discovered when the Ecuadorian authorities They were going to transfer him to a maximum security prison where he would be isolated, as part of the plan of the Government of President Daniel Noboa to regain control of the prisons.

Sentenced in 2011 to 34 years in prison for drug trafficking, organized crime and homicide, 'Fito', whose criminal gang is believed to have links to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, has been involved in several escapes, such as the last one publicly discovered on January 7.

After learning of the escape, a wave of attacks and violence was unleashed which included kidnapping of police officers, murders, explosive devices, vehicle fires, riots in prisons with some 200 hostages already released and the takeover of a television channel by an armed group that kidnapped its workers for several hours.

The wave of violence occurred at a time when Noboa was preparing to implement his “iron fist” plan. to regain control of the prisons, many of them dominated by these organized crime gangs where, since 2020, more than 450 prisoners have been murdered in a series of prison massacres between rival groups.

This violence has also moved to the streets to make Ecuador one of the most violent countries in the world with around 45 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, the highest number since records have been recorded.

Following the violent episodes of last weekthe Government declared that Ecuador is in an “internal armed conflict” against organized crime and declared twenty-two gangs as terrorist groups and non-state belligerent actors to be neutralized by state forces.

