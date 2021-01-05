The battle for Europe and the championship is closer in the Premier League than it has been for a long time. Just seven points separate the table leaders Liverpool from tenth place, which West Ham currently occupies. The exciting title fight is also fueled by various postponements caused by the corona crisis.
90min takes a closer look at the upper half of the Premier League table. Who is most likely to trust the title? And who is in the mayfly category?
Liverpool FC furiously snatched the Premier League crown on matchday 31 last season. This season, the Reds take it a little more leisurely. After three consecutive games without a win, the LFC was overtaken by the competition. Still, Liverpool and coach Jürgen Klopp have a lot of staying power. The club remains the top favorite for the title.
Recently, the Red Devils were told the big crisis, now Manchester United greets from the top. A few weeks ago one would not have believed that the team trained by Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer would fight their way up so quickly. Now, however, the traditional club has to assert itself in Constance – a difficult undertaking for United. It is questionable whether you can permanently play in the title race. The Champions League qualification is definitely feasible!
Surprisingly become a master? Leicester can do that. Once again the Foxes are happily involved in the title fight, so why shouldn’t it work this time either? You shouldn’t write off the 2015/16 champions completely, Leicester appears too cheeky, defiant and above all consistently in the league. Example: The team lost to clubs from the top ten only against Liverpool.
Yes, Tottenham and championship. The old lyre again. Under Jose Mourinho, the Spurs are a real surprise bag. Light (including wins against City and United) alternate with shadow (including 1: 1 against Crystal Palace, defeats against Liverpool and Leicester). In the end, Tottenham is likely to fail because of the lack of consistency. Nevertheless, one should not be dissatisfied with the way the season has gone so far.
Manchester City is slowly working its way up. After a completely botched start to the season (on the 9th matchday they were only 13th in the table), the Skyblues crawled towards the top group. City’s greatest asset: You still have two catch-up games ahead of you. Anyway, Pep Guardiola’s team is still Liverpool’s toughest competition in the fight for the title.
How did you even get here? That is what FC Southampton thinks around success coach Ralph Hasenhüttl. After recently beating Liverpool FC, the southern English are still connected to European business. At the Saints, you enjoy the soaring, as you have mostly played against relegation in recent seasons. The team will probably have nothing to do with the fight for the title, but maybe it will work out with the European Cup.
For the current season, Everton FC has been completely overhauled. With Carlo Ancelotti, a well-known coach was brought in last winter, who is now slowly transferring his fingerprint to the team. The toffees, which used to be represented internationally, are much more solid than in previous seasons. Mainly due to a phenomenal start to the season, Everton still plays a role in the leading group. But it won’t be enough for a title.
Another surprise candidate. Aston Villa and coach Dean Smith are in good shape at the moment, but like City, the club still have two replays on the clock. The Villans could definitely move up even further. But that shouldn’t be the team’s claim at all, after all, they only rose to the Premier League last season and just avoided relegation.
Quo vadis, Chelsea FC? Hardly any fate is currently discussed as much as that of the London city club. After expensive investments in the summer, the performance of the team trained by icon Frank Lampard lag far behind expectations. A few weeks ago still among the top 4, the Blues are sliding further and further towards midfield. Unlike at the start of the season, nobody would like to talk about a championship.
The next club from London: Equal on points with Chelsea and Villa, West Ham United is within calling distance of international business. But the Hammers will probably have nothing to do with the title in the upcoming games, but the squad is likely to lack the quality. For West Ham, the current season is already a complete success, having looked down more than towards the top of the table in previous years.
