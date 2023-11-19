Home page politics

Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa (l.) and the presidential candidate of the “La Libertad Avanza” alliance, Javier Milei. © AFP

The next president will be elected in Argentina in a runoff election. Economy Minister Massa is running against the ultra-liberal populist Milei.

Update from November 20th, 1:30 a.m.: The ultra-liberal Javier Milei becomes the next president of Argentina. According to official partial results published on Sunday evening (local time) after more than 86 percent of the votes were counted, Milei won the runoff election for the presidency in the South American country with 55.95 percent. His competitor, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, received 44.04 percent of the vote. Massa had already admitted his defeat to supporters before the results were published.

Milei is “the president that the majority of Argentines have elected for the next four years,” Massa said in a speech to his supporters in Buenos Aires on Sunday evening (local time). He had already congratulated Milei and wished him luck. Cheers erupted at Milei’s campaign headquarters after the results were released.

The 53-year-old political newcomer Milei caused a sensation during the election campaign with populist slogans. The political newcomer, who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, declared that he wanted to abolish the central bank, cut public spending “with a chainsaw” and replace the Argentine peso with the US dollar.

Runoff election in Argentina: Police arrest five people for threats

Shortly before the election, according to consistent reports, a total of five people were arrested for alleged threats against Massa. After the arrest of three men and a woman on Friday, an 18-year-old was arrested in the northern Argentine city of Salta on Saturday, according to Security Minister Aníbal Fernández. Like the news portal Infobae Citing judicial circles, she is said to have threatened to kill the 17-year-old son of presidential candidate Massa on the online service Instagram.

On Thursday, a federal judge opened an investigation and ordered personal protection for Massa’s family after a series of threatening messages were discovered on online networks.

Argentina is in the worst economic crisis in decades, huge challenges await the new president. But many Argentines don’t trust either candidate to get the problems under control. As economics minister, Massa is partly responsible for a three-digit inflation rate and growing poverty. (AFP)