Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, expects Vladimir Putin’s death. A reason will be found to kill him. Only the timing is open.

Kyiv/Moscow – The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Wladimir Putin will be killed by his own inner circle of close allies. Zelenskyj’s statements come from the documentary “Year” by journalist Dmytro Komarov. The film was released last Friday (February 24) to mark the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine War, been published. The Ukrainian President predicted that allies will turn against the Kremlin ruler. Reported about it, among other things Newsweek.

“There will certainly come a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime in Russia becomes noticeable,” said Zelenskyj. “They will find a reason to kill the killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don’t know,” said the President of the Ukraine. Reports of frustration in Putin’s inner circle have become more frequent in recent months. The reason for this is the ongoing war and the heavy losses of Russia. So had the Washington Post already reported in December that Putin’s closest allies are increasingly disappointed. One does not know what he is doing and what his plan for the future looks like.

Zelenskyi prediction: Inner circle could kill Putin

According to the report, people were particularly frustrated that Putin had postponed his annual State of the Union address and the usual large press conference. Loud Washington Post Putin may have initially canceled the dates due to a lack of positive news from the Ukraine war. The President’s speech to the Russian Federal Assembly has immense significance in Russia.

Reports that Putin may one day be overthrown by his inner circle are not new. Secret service experts keep reporting on this scenario. Former CIA officer Daniel Hoffman said in an interview with The Daily Beast in the summer that Putin’s downfall could be abrupt.

“Those people who do it will not be found by Putin,” Hoffman said. “It will happen suddenly. And he will be dead.” The Kremlin has not yet commented on these reports. Meanwhile, Ukraine is reporting talks with people close to Putin. (mse)