Decision-making on the rapid closure of airspace over conflict zones is still too slow. This is the conclusion of the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) in the report published on Thursday Safe Flight Paths — Responding to Escalating Conflicts.

The airspace above a risk area should be closed or avoided earlier as a precaution, says OVV chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem. The Dutch Safety Board sees that communication between the government and Dutch airlines has improved ‘significantly’ in the years after the crash of MH17. But the government only provides information, does not give advice and cannot impose a flight ban. This does happen in other countries, but Dutch law does not allow this. Dijsselbloem will ask outgoing ministers Cora van Nieuwenhuizen (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) and Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice and Security, CDA) to include the issuing of a no-fly zone into law.

Also read: Iran crash shows MH17 was not unique



It is the Council’s third investigation into flying over conflict zones. In the past decade, two passenger planes have been shot down after being hit by a surface-to-air missile while flying over a conflict zone. Flight MH17 was shot down in Ukraine on July 17, 2014. On January 8, 2020, a Ukrainian plane was shot down in Iran.

The Dutch Safety Board concluded in an earlier report, after the disaster with flight MH17, that the airspace over eastern Ukraine should have been closed. When tensions increased in Iran at the beginning of 2020, it was no reason for airlines to avoid the airspace. The risk of being hit by a missile was assessed as unlikely by the parties involved. As far as the Council is concerned, such scenarios with potentially major consequences should be given more weight in the risk assessment of both airlines and governments.