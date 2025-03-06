Mobile World Congress (MWC) has concluded. It is one of the most important technological fairs in the world and has been held in Spain annually since 2006, except for the pause of the pandemic year. While before it was an appointment in which mobile phone manufacturers fought for a space for the launch of their new models, in the last editions we have lived a more decaffeinated pace of news.

As I said several times during the coverage of this year, The MWC 2025 has been the IA edition for many brands. A good handful of signatures have shown, promised or declared intentions to make their mobile phones and devices an integral experience thanks to the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

The result? Many robots and Things that move alone, functions of the applied to mobile In sections such as photographic edition or calls – for example, Honor has announced that the detection of Deepfakes He will arrive soon to his last flagship phones in international markets – and Route ship For the near future: the era of artificial intelligence for all and smartphones that become Intelligent Phones.

The Honor CEO, James Li, during the launch of the firm within the framework of the MWC. Siu Wu





But none of this is new

The general message that has run through the halls of this MWC is that Nothing we have seen is something really groundbreaking. With the exception of few examples, almost everything that has taken the fair is technology that we have already seen before or that repeats dynamics of previous years.

As I say, the claim abounded done with/done for artificial intelligencewhich is what is carried now. While the generative AI has been among us for a few years. But it seems now When manufacturers feel mature enough technology to integrate it into its devices and services. Or it may be a thing of Deepseekwhich by the way has been named in most of the presentations and launches of Chinese brands.

Another thing that was also right -handed and sinister – and that has a lot to do with AI – are Humanoid robots. Starting with him UNITREE G1who raised passions between the masses for being the one who shake hands with the king. This 1.27 meters high and 35 kilos can be acquired in the Spanish market and It costs about 22,000 euros.

But without a doubt, as can be seen in the images below, The scene that has been repeated most is that message of ‘ia for all’ that brands want to convey. It is not a bad message and of course it is increasingly clear that everything walks to that future, but perhaps it would not have come a little more emotion. More magic “That is never enough.

The ZTE stand in MWC 2025. 20bits

Billy Zhang, president of Marketing, Sales and International Services of OPPO. 20bits





MWC’s presentations and news

Some of the things that have been presented in this Mobile World Congress They have been the real series 14 Pro, new honor devices; The next generation of Xiaomi flagships with his family Xioami 15, as well as his new sports electric vehicle, Xiaomi Su7 Ultra; the Huawei Forearc, first Open-Ear with firm hook; Anker chargers and a vacuum cleaner, the new mobile phones of Nothing, the Phone (3A) and the Phone (3a) Pro; The six smartphones of tcl; o Flip folding and phone Gamer that introduced Zte.

Although before he said that magic has lacked, it is true that Some companies have made greater efforts to surprise us. Like the Spanish SPCwho launched a telephone assistant so that the elderly do not forget their medicines.

Huawei In his gigantic stand showed How is you able to really drive a car on the other side of the worldin Dongguan, sitting in a simulator. With practically zero latency (20 millislegues) and thanks to its powerful network.

EITHER Lenovo and their portable battalion, among which they stood out as more groundbreaking one that is loaded with solar energy, another that unfolds like a roll —As seen in CES 2025— and one of folding gutter.

And speaking of folding triple screens, Huawei has brought his mate xt for the first time And in 20bit we could try it for a few minutes –Spoiler: It is quite impressive, but most Spaniards do not reach their pocket to have one (3,499 euros) -.

Huawei mate xt 20Bits | Marta Gascón

What we already knew, but we have been able to see exclusively

Like the huawei mate xt, There were some candies that everyone wanted to see With their own eyes because they were for the first time in Spain thanks to MWC.

One of them was the oppa find n5, THE FOLDING FOLDING TYPE FINE IN THE WORLDthat deployed measures the same as four credit cards.

In this line, another of the phenomena we already knew and that has been found in Mobile World Congress is the next mobile telephony trend: the smartphones Ultra fine. At the fair we have been able to see, among others, the expected Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung He has also shown news that will reach the market in the future, such as His prototype of intelligent extended reality glasses ‘Moohan project’which develop alongside Google under the Android XR operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at the MWC 2025 20Bits | Marta Gascón

A mobile technology fair to which no one is going to watch phones?

In its edition number 19, the Technology Congress, which culminates today in the Fira de Barcelona, He has gathered 109,000 attendees, 7.9% more than in 2024. These are prepaides figures that show interest in the sector.

It is true that the fair has recovered muscle and that, although timidly, It seems that mobile phones are again an important part of Mobile World Congress speech “What time were you thought to stop being so with such a name?” At least in this edition it does not happen as happened last year, which seemed that in a telephone event the only thing the attendees wanted to see was a car: the Xiaomi Su7. Although this 2025 his older brother has also raised passions.

It is good for the industry that the number of people who have come to the FIRA has grown with respect to 2024. What I am not sure is that it has managed to surprise many of them.