Despite the fact that the club may add a year without titles, Edson Álvarez has had an excellent performance with Ajax on an individual level. The Mexican has been a key piece for the two coaching staffs that have been in charge of the squad this year, the ‘Machín’ has served as a containment medium as well as a central defender throughout the course and the reality is that he performs the best possible every time he is inside the field of play.
For this reason, both the club and the national team have chosen to reach an agreement in which both parties will seek accommodation in a much more powerful club and league and everything indicates that the fate of the former America will be within the Premier League. because only clubs in England can afford a transfer like his. Thus, the Mexican has a wide list of interested parties in that country, one of them is the billionaire Newcastle.
The international press reports that the group of ‘magpies’ has been closely following the football of the national contention for months and they are fascinated with what they are doing in recent months. For this reason, it is a fact that Newcastle at some point in the summer market will offer for the signing of Álvarez, who is valued by Ajax at a minimum price of 50 million euros, a figure that is not a problem for the club. with the greatest financial potential in the world.
