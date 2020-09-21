Mumbai: The demise of veteran actor Irrfan Khan triggered a wave of mourning not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Due to Corona, his fans and many fans were not able to attend his last visit. Irfan is remembered by his friends in his own way. A close friend of his, Chandan Sanyal reached Versova cemetery in Mumbai where veteran actor Irfan was handed over.

Chandan Roy has also shared a picture from Irfan’s tomb. In this picture, Rajnigandha flowers are placed on Irfan Khan’s tomb. The surrounding greenery has given them shade. Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan is written on the grave. Chandan shared a picture with his close friend on Twitter.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating himself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went, there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ – Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

Chandan says, for the last four months I was cursing myself for not going to your tomb. Today could not resist himself and went to meet Irfan. He is resting alone here. I have come with this Rajnigandha. Also brought his blessings with him. Let me tell you that Irfan Khan died after a long illness on April 29. Due to the ongoing lockdown due to Corona, very few people were able to attend his last visit. Irrfan’s last film was ‘Hindi Medium’.