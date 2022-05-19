It is no secret to anyone that one of the most notorious episodes of 2022 in the national show was the notorious ampay between Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz. The journalist and the driver were caught kissing inside the department of Vanessa Quimperwife Oscar del Portalafter one of the sporting events that the “Eleven Machos” team usually play.

As expected, these images caused a wave of criticism towards both characters, which caused them to temporarily move away from their activities. The actor left “The Chinese Band” for a while, while the press woman decided to move away from the media environment, until this Wednesday, May 18, she reappeared on social networks.

Fiorella Retiz deletes all her photos from Instagram

Fiorella Retiz uploaded to her account Instagram a photo of a paradisiacal beach along with a thoughtful message where it seemed to indicate that he left everything related to the ampay behind. “ Look at this beauty, she deserved to be photographed, I think it’s a nice way to start ”, he wrote next to the aforementioned image.

Fiorella Retiz seems to close cycles in her life after deleting all her photos on networks. Photo: Instagram capture

But there was another detail that caught the attention of the journalist’s social network, since all the previously posted photos had been removed from her feed. The snapshots of her with her son, with Aldo Miyashiro, with the members of “Once Machos” and many others will not be able to be seen again by their almost 200,000 followers.

Fiorella Retiz and her apologies after ampay with Aldo Miyashiro

Before leaving the media spotlight, Fiorella Retiz, like Aldo Miyashiro, made a mea culpa after the notorious ampay with the driver. The sports journalist pointed out that she was sorry for her actions and that she would reflect on her loneliness.

Fiorella Retiz recognizes ampay with Aldo Miyashiro. Photo: Instagram capture