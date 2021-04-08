The coronavirus runs rapidly among the population in the already declared second wave. Every time more people need to be testedAnd there are long lines to swab at the City’s Febrile Emergency Units (UFU). But not everyone has to go to these centers. The place to go is not the same for those with symptoms as for those who had close contact with someone infected and are asymptomatic. And from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they came out to clarify where to go to be tested in each case.

People who had a close contact with an infected but they did not develop symptomsThey should not go to the UFU, which today are collapsed due to the number of people who want to be tested.

“Febrile units are not the place to go, to be waiting 3 or 4 hours unnecessarily. We have devices in which we can test them in 30 minutes. We are choosing the wrong place to go to do the testing,” explained the Minister of Health , Fernán Quirós, in his press conference on Wednesday.

Later the report of the Ministry of Health of the Nation was known, which revealed that of the 22,039 cases of Covid of the day, 2,480 corresponded to the City of Buenos Aires.

The Febrile Emergency Units are collapsed, but not all the people who go have to be tested in them. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Where to test for asymptomatic close contacts

It must be clarified that it is considered close contacts to those who were with a person who tested positive for coronavirus from 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, for more than 15 minutes and less than 2 meters away. Also those who live with someone infected or those who share common places with a positive case.

First you have to allow 7 days from contact with the infected. Then there are two possibilities.

One of them is to go to a center of Operation DetectAR to take a saliva test. They are open from Monday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These devices are distributed in most neighborhoods. Your location can be consulted on this map.

The other alternative is to go to the centers located in La Rural and Costa Salguero, where they perform PCR tests with saliva samples and antigen tests. They are the same where tourists or residents who return from a trip go, but now they were enabled for all neighbors.

The Costa Salguero center will remain open and not only for travelers, but for people without symptoms who had close contact with someone infected. Photo Germán García Adrasti

The one from Costa Salguero reopened on Sunday to test those who returned from their Easter mini-vacations. It was going to close again this Thursday, but the Ministry of Health confirmed that it will remain open to help decompress the UFU.

Both Costa Salguero (Avenida Costanera Rafael Obligado 1221) and La Rural open from 8 to 20 and you have to go with a shift that is processed in the web of the Buenosairean Government. In the case of La Rural, the pedestrian entrance is through Santa Fe 4201 and if you go by vehicle it is accessed through Sarmiento 2704.

Where to swab those with symptoms

People who have symptoms compatible with coronavirus, yes they must go to the UFU to be swabbed. Those symptoms are fever of 37.5 ° or higher, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle pain, headache, diarrhea and / or vomiting, or loss of taste or smell.

UFUs are reserved for people with coronavirus symptoms. Photo Enrique García Medina

The UFUs are open from 8 a.m. to midnight, except those located outside attached to the Penna and Ramos Mejía hospitals, which operate 24 hours a day. You don’t need a turn to go.

Each UFU is equipped with a space for reception and triage, clinics and UTA (Transitory Isolation Units). In these units, if necessary, people can receive immediate medical attention.

In the UFU, enabled since April 10, 2020, 367,607 people have already been attended, 356,483 of which were tested. 24% tested positive for coronavirus. That equates to nearly one in four.

